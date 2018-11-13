If you knew a team had lost seven seniors, including five who were in the primary rotation on gamedays, from a squad that failed to advance to the regionals, yet was expected to contend for a district championship despite those losses, you might scoff.

But those around District 3-A who are scoffing at the prospect of Oneida — which hasn’t had a winning season in five years and last advanced past the first round of the district tournament in 2014 — might not be scoffing long.

The Indians finished 14-15 last year, losing to Coalfield by 22 points in the district quarterfinals.

But that snapshot doesn’t tell the complete story of the 2017-2018 season. The Indians finished 10-6 in district games, their best record in league play since the 2013-2014 season, when they finished 9-3. Several of those six losses could just as easily have been wins, such as a 1-point loss to Wartburg, a 3-point loss to Coalfield and a 5-point loss to Oakdale.

The complete story can be found in the print edition of the Independent Herald.