In a program where expectations are always high, there is no reason for them not to be as the 2018-2019 season gets underway.

Oneida’s Lady Indians are once again expected to be in the thick of the chase for a district title. Marv West’s squad lost just two starters from last year’s team that was in the middle of the District 3-A chase, and returns a loaded junior class.

Point guard Jace Lowe and post player Emily Bertram are the starters who graduated from last year’s team, which finished third in the district tournament after narrowly losing to Wartburg in the semifinals. Back are three full-time starters and several others who played a lot of minutes last season.

