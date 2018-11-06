First Scott High’s Kyra Stanley was named the soccer MVP of District 5-AA. Now she has followed that up by being named the MVP of Region 3-AA.

The senior led the Lady Highlanders to their first-ever appearance in a region championship game and a substate game as one of the final 16 teams standing across the state. Before that, Stanley and the Lady Highlanders completed their first-ever unbeaten regular season in district play.

Scott High’s Eric Henry was named the Region 3-AA coach of the year, while Mikayla Higgonbothom was named the region’s freshman player of the year.

Joining Stanley and Higgonbothom on the all-region first team were Scott High’s Mckayla Babb, Asher Ellis, Macy Brown and Lexi Storey.

Other region superlatives included Kingston’s Mackenzie Bunch as offensive player of the year, and Anderson County’s Echo Haverkamp and Mollie Wheeler as the defensive player of the year and goalkeeper of the year.

Previously, Oneida senior Macy Dunlap had been named co-offensive player of the year in Region 2-A after being passed over for the same award at the district level despite leading the district in scoring. Dunlap was awarded the Golden Boot for most goals scored in district and region games.

Oneida’s Alea Jones was named the Region 2-A defensive player of the year.

Joining Dunlap and Jones on the all-region first team were Sarah Morrow and Caroline Keeton.