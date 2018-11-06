Betty Lou Millsap Cross Morgan, 85, of Oneida, passed away October 31, 2018, at her home.

Born in Oneida, March 9, 1933, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Bailey B. Cross; parents, Ira and Gracie Fox Millsap; and family members: Ira Mae (N.D.) Booher, Christine (Bill) Pryer, John Millsap, Reba (Bob) Loftus, Charles Millsap, Ruth (Clendon) Blakeley, and Charles Millsap.

She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church where she served as the church secretary for 25 years; and was a loving mother, grandmother, wife, sister, and friend. She was well known for her coconut pies.

She is survived by her husband, Chester Morgan of Oneida; sons, Brian (Elaine) Cross and Greg (Jan) Cross; grandchildren, Gracie Cross and Grant Cross; step-children: Ted (Pati Ann) Morgan, Jim (Sheila) Morgan, Sue (Earl) Davidson, Brenda (David) Reynolds, and Fran Morgan; sister, Barbara (Bud) Danner; sister-in-law, Jimmie Millsap; special neighbor, Eula Duncan; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted November 3, at Bethlehem Baptist Church with Bro. Steve Hodges officiating. Music was provided by Dallas West. Interment followed at Cooper Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.