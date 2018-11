Aiden Blaze Jones, age 19 days, passed away November 1, 2018, at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

Born in Knoxville, October 13, 2018, he was preceded in death by his great-grandfathers, William Varney (WJ) and Daniel Clay Dillon; and uncle, Daniel J. (DJ) Dillon.

He is survived by his parents, Shawn Jones and Shyla Dillon of Oneida; brother, Karter Stockton; sister, Nayome Jones; grandparents: Linda Jones, Kimberly Dillon, and Daniel T. Dillon; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7 p.m., Thursday, November 8, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida. Graveside service will be conducted at 12 noon, Friday, November 9.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida.