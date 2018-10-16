Wilma Sue Strunk Garrett, 69, of the Honey Creek community, passed away September 25, 2018, at Jamestown Regional Medical Center in Jamestown.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Denver Lewis Garrett; and parents, A.B. and Lodena Jones Strunk.

She is survived by her son, Matthew (Lesli) Garrett; daughter, Lorinda (Derek) Lee; grandchildren: Isaac and Lucas Garrett, and Katelyn and Hannah Lee; brothers: Ethridge, Benny, Ralph, and Dale Strunk; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted September 28, at Honey Creek United Baptist Church. Interment followed at Mt. Helen Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jennings Funeral Homes.