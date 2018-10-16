Virgie Bernice Adkins Hutson, 76, of Huntsville, passed away Friday, October 12, 2018, at her home.

Born September 9, 1942, she was preceded in death by husbands, Wallace Adkins and James Hutson; children, Kimberly Adkins and Erickson Adkins; parents, Ernest and Sylbia Byrd; and siblings: Wilma Jean Byrd, Ondria Ruth Byrd, Muriel (Murl) Byrd, Althea Barringer, Marjorie Bond, Patricia Barrett, and James Ernest Byrd, Jr.

She was a member of Norma Baptist Church and was strong in her faith. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, painting and playing her organ. She worked for many years in the nursing profession before her retirement and was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

She is survived by her sons, Teddy Adkins of Oneida, and Alan (Maricruz) Adkins of Jonesboro, AR; grandchildren: Anthony Adkins, Roy Adkins, Natalie Adkins, all of Jonesboro, AR; sisters, Carolyn Chambers of Oneida, and Venna West of Knoxville; brothers, Marvin (Joyce) Byrd of Chatsworth, Ga., and Rev. Ledford (Ada) Byrd of Huntsville; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

The family was to have received friends Wednesday, October 17, from 1 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 3 p.m., in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home. Music was to have been provided by the Lloyd Family. Interment was to have followed at Rector/Byrd Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.Oneida

Ashlyn Jame Nicole Moore, 12, of Oneida, passed away October 15, 2018, in Winfield.

Funeral arrangements were incomplete as of press time Tuesday. A complete obituary will be printed in next week’s edition of the Independent Herald.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

PHILIP SMITH

Oneida

Philip (PC) Smith, 90, of Oneida, formerly of Natchez, Mississippi, passed away October 10, 2018, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge surrounded by his family.

Born in Natchez, Mississippi, he was preceded in death by his parents, Philip W. and Bessie Halford Smith; brother, Charles Smith; and sister, Helen Harigal.

He was an avid coon hunter and gardener. He worked for the International Paper Company for more than 39 years and was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Natchez, Miss.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mattie Christine Bonds Smith of Oneida; son, Robert William (Patricia) Smith; grandchild, Katherine Drew; great-grandchildren: Harmony, Allison, and Taylor; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted October 13, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Chris Sewell officiating. Music was provided by Marcy Thomas and John Vernon Thompson, Jr. Interment followed at Carson Memorial Park.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

JUNE TODD

Robbins

June Daugherty Todd, 73, Robbins, passed away peacefully October 8, 2018, at home following a long battle with cancer.

Born in Winfield, February 25, 1945, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Dale Todd; infant son, Dale Edward Todd; granddaughter, Erica Byrd; parents, Sterling and Ruth Adkins Daugherty; and sisters: Anna Lee Phillips, Eva Mae Wilson, Lula Bell Ball and Barbara Sue Davis.

She was a born-again Christian and faithfully attended First Baptist Church-Robbins.

She is survived by her children, Wayne (Melissa) Todd, and Pam Byrge; grandchildren: Heather Wilson, Megan Melton, Jordan Todd, and Tori Ross; great-grandchildren: Gabriel, Dallas, Karrigan, and Kyler; siblings: Lida Agnes Daugherty, Carl Henry (Beverly) Daugherty, Roland Dean (Margie) Daugherty, and Audrey (David) McLelland; special friend, Goldia Potter; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted October 11, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Smithers and Bro. Brady Goad officiating. Music was provided by Jimmy Byrd and Sarah Byrd. Graveside service was conducted October 12, at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.