Rena Delores Beeam, 88, of Copperhill, Tennessee, passed away October 4, 2018, at Huntsville Manor & Nursing Facility in Huntsville.

Born in Copperhill, Tennessee, October 17, 1929, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Velicity Hutson; parents, George Frank and Dessi Lou Howell; and grandparents, Savannah and Walter Johnson.

She is survived by her son, Frank (Phyllis) Beeam; daughter, Sandra Beeam; grandchildren: Shawn and Tabitha Hutson, Savannah and Chase Yancey, Brandi Marcum, Kimberly and Shannon Owensby, and Chad Beeam; great-grandchildren: Madison, Ariel, McKayla, Paul, Carson, Olivia, Nick, Treylyn, Cason, Jadon, Olivia, Aliyah, and Zemery; nephew, Danny Howell; and many other relatives and friends.

Her wish was cremation.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.