Martin Dwayne Culverhouse, 59, of Minden, Louisiana, passed away October 9, 2019.

Born in Minden, Louisiana, December 25, 1959, he was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Culverhouse.

He is survived by his children: Jeremy Ray (Brittney) Culverhouse and Taryn (Brandon) Grubb, both of Tennessee, and Matthew Payne Culverhouse, and Britten (Bailey) Culverhouse, both of Minden, La.; nine grandchildren, father, Elvis Ray Culverhouse and wife, Irma, of Minden, La.; sister; Denise (Sean) Cloud of Tennessee, and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted October 12, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel in Minden, La., with Rev. Dee Anders officiating.

Obituary provided courtesy of Four Oaks Funeral Home of Huntsville and Oneida.