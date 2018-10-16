An Oneida man is facing charges after crashing into a vehicle loaded with five children on the “Four Lane” Friday evening.

Jason M. Claborn, 37, of Oneida, was charged with DUI with five counts of child endangerment, eight counts of reckless endangerment, failure to yield and due care following a 3-vehicle crash at the intersection of Alberta Street and Claude Terry Drive around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening.

According to an arrest warrant filed by Oneida Police Department Investigator Dustin Burke, Claiborne crashed into the rear of a van being driven by a woman who had five children in the vehicle with her, between the ages of six and 14.

