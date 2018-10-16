JOSEPH HUGHETT, SR.

Joseph Michael Hughett, Sr., passed away October 8, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jackie Hughett; son, Timothy; daughter, Michelle Hughett; parents, Harold Hughett and Pauline Keeton Hughett Reed; brothers: Billy, James Harold, and Paul David Hughett; and sisters: Joann, Janice Hughett, and Karen “Peaches” Terry.

He is survived by his children and their spouses: Joe and Jill Hughett, Jr., James and Melissa Farmer, David Farmer, Matthew and Donna Farmer, and Benjamin and Ashley Hughett; grandchildren: William Farmer, Wesley Farmer, Thomas Farmer, Andrew Farmer, John David Farmer, Zoie walker, Zivah Farmer, Eric Farmer, Hannah Farmer, Gabriella Farmer, Connor Hughett, Carson Hughett, Claire Hughett, Lee Sharp, Emily Sharpe, and Izzey; sisters, Peggy Silvers, and Sherrie Henson; brother Robert Larry (Linda) Hughett; sisters-in-law, Janice and LaDonna Hughett; special niece, Kelly Rizzardi; and several aunts, uncles, nieces,, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Celebration of life service was conducted October 11, at Liberty Church with Rev. Donnie Morton officiating. Interment was conducted at East Tennessee Veteran’s Cemetery.

Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home-Maryville.