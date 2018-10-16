Charles Eugene Cook, 74, of Winona, passed away October 11, 2018, at his home.

Born August 8, 1944, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Charles Leight; parents, Everett Hurstle and Chloe Byrd Cook; brother, James E. Cook; sisters, Etta Jean Cook and Betty Troxell; and in-laws: Clyde and Maggie Hall and Billy Bales.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Joann Cook of Winona; children: Kimberly (Dave) Miller, Kelly Cook, Kristen (Ronnie) Childress, and Randall (Brittany) Cook; grandchildren: Kari Otts, Ryan Anderson, Andrew Anderson, Daniel Leight, Hannah Runk, Aaron Anderson, and Brandon Cook; great-grandchildren: Nikoli, Charity, Tobias, Gabriel, Kyleigh, Jordan, Brycen and Leilan; sisters, Chlora Wilson and Ina (Lester) Collins; brother, D.P. Cook; in-laws: Don Hall, Jeannie (Robert) Sebastian, Janet Bales, and Vicky (Bob) Ashley; special cousins, Ronald and Donald Cook; special friends, Wayne and Reda Chambers; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted October 14, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Bro. Ronald Cook officiating. Graveside service was conducted October 15, at Cook Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.