WINFIELD — Fall break ended in tragedy Sunday, as a 12-year-old Oneida girl was killed when her off-road vehicle overturned here the day before students were to return to school from fall break.

Ashlyn Moore, 12, a seventh grade student at Burchfield School, was killed when the ATV she was driving overturned on Kingtown Road.

According to a report filed by Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Steven Ward, Moore was traveling north on Kingtown Road around 2 p.m. Sunday when she lost control of her 2016 Arctic Cat side-by-side, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The complete story can be found in the print edition of the Independent Herald.