WINFIELD — Fall break ended in tragedy Sunday, as a 12-year-old Oneida girl was killed when her off-road vehicle overturned here the day before students were to return to school from fall break.

Ashlyn Moore, 12, a seventh grade student at Burchfield School, was killed when the ATV she was driving overturned on Kingtown Road.

According to a report filed by Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Steven Ward, Moore was traveling north on Kingtown Road around 2 p.m. Sunday when she lost control of her 2016 Arctic Cat side-by-side, causing the vehicle to overturn.

To continue reading, please subscribe to the Independent Herald. If you are already a subscriber and you're seeing this message, please login. If you do not have login credentials, please email subscriptions@ihoneida.comwith the name and address to which your newspaper is mailed to receive login credentials.

The complete story can be found in the print edition of the Independent Herald.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR