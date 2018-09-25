Shirley Brummett Jeffers, 71, of Helenwood, passed away September 22, 2018, at her home.

She was preceded in death by an infant daughter; parents, Otis and Ruby Griffith Brummett, and special friend, Neva Norris.

She was a member of Pine Creek United Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Ray Jeffers of Helenwood; children: Charles Ray Jeffers Jr., and Sherrie (Rick) Walden; grandchildren: Ricky Dale Walden, Seth Lloyd, and Dalton Walden; chosen daughter, Lisa Terry; brothers: J.V Brummett, Donald (Hazel, who was like a sister to her, Floyd (Fai), and Jeff (Lisa); sister, Naomi (Jim) Bishop; special friends: JoAnn, Tola, Winnie, and quilting buddies; and many other relatives and friends.

Memorial service was conducted September 23, at Pine Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Keith Marcum and Bro. Guy Ainsworth officiating. Music was provided by Renee Byrd. Her request was cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.