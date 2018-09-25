Selma “Sam” Elsie Magnolia Ford, 71, of Helenwood, passed away unexpectedly September 18, 2018, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

Born in Baltimore, Maryland, April 12, 1947, she was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Viola Nickinin Magnolia; and in-laws, Robert and Betty Flannery.

She had a savvy business mind and there was nothing she enjoyed more than sitting around the dinner table with family and friends. She loved the Eastern Shore and steamed crabs, exotic vacations, and the Christmas holidays. Her grandsons were the pride of her life and her legacy of a kind spirit, passion for cooking, love of family, and zest for life will live on through them.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Marion Ford of Helenwood; sons, Ronald (Shannon) Ford and Frank (Kris) Ford; grandchildren: Ronald Ford, II, Tyler Ford, Nick Ford, Braden Ford, and Jack Ford; sister, Darlene Rush; nieces and nephews: Patty, Beverly, Bobby, Kim, Heather, Natosha and Nicole; the Hanlon family of Chicago, Ill., and many other relatives and friends.

Her request was cremation.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.