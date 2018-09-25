Saraya Nichole Webb, 33, of Oneida, passed away September 17, 2018, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born April 6, 1985, she was preceded in death by her parents, Carlos Stanley and Sheila Lynn Sexton Webb; one brother, Nathan Webb; grandparents: Leonard Henry, Carlos and Sally Webb, James and Rose Sexton; and brother-in-law, Bud Posey, Jr.

She was a member of Amazing Grace Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Kelsey Webb; brother, Skyler Webb; sisters, Cammie (Lee) Webb, Brittany (Larry, Jr.) Posey, Danielle Goodman, and Lindsey Dilbeck; special friend, Jackie Stanley; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many other relatives and friends.

Her request was cremation.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida.