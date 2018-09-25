Roger “Hobo” McKinley Jeffers, II, 46, passed away September 18, 2018, at Big South Fork Regional Medical Center in Oneida.

Born in Oneida, January 2, 1972, he was preceded in death by his father, Roger McKinley Jeffers; and grandparents: Caney and Maudie Terry, Earl and Evie Jeffers, and Alford and Melody Jeffers.

He was a life-long member of Leatherwood (Opossum Rock) Baptist Church.

He is survived by his mother and father, Lola Faye and Milford Terry; Billie Ruth Wilson Jeffers; children: Misty (Greg) Babb and Darren (Kristin) Duncan; grandchildren: Carlie Anderson, Kenley and Gage Duncan, and Travis Newport; sisters and brother: Regina (Glen) Cooper, Rhonda (Wallace) Walker, Tonya Jeffers, and Vince (Mary) Jeffers; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted September 22, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Ashley Cooper and Bro. Bradley Kidd officiating. Music was provided by the Chitwood Singers. Interment followed at Peaceful Rose Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.