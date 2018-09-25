Linda M. Lowe, 96, of Huntsville, passed away September 23, 2018, at her home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Lowe; sons: infants, Johnny Wayne and Roger Dean Lowe, and Billy (Joyce) Lowe; daughter, Jennifer Louise Lowe; parents, Franklin and Mary Jane Massengale; five brothers, and seven sisters.

She was a life-long member of Smokey Creek Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children: Clem F. (Linda) Lowe of the Smokey Creek community, Kern T. (Loretta) Lowe of Knoxville, and Charlotte (Charles) Hawn of Wartburg; grandchildren: Buffeia Baird, Tonya Centers, Michelle Byrge, Shane Lowe, Douglas Lowe, Jennifer Treadwell, Jeff Lowe, Tina Jones, Samantha Keane, Danny Smith, Kevin Smith, and Misty Rose; 28 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was to have been conducted Wednesday, September 26, at 11 a.m. at the Smokey Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Billy Joe Lowe and Bro. Edmond Lowe officiating. Music was to have been provided by Smokey Creek Baptist Church choir. Interment was to have followed at Hembree Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.