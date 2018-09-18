Manford Mark Lay, 54, of Huntsville, passed away September 11, 2018, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born in Scott County, July 28, 1964, he was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Odus Paul and Mildred Hazel Foust Lay; and father-in-law, Bobby Gibson.

His grandbabies were his entire world.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Patricia Ann Gibson Lay of Huntsville; children, Mark Anthony (Savannah) and Christina “Tina” Marie (John) Muse; grandchildren: Addison Hazel Ann Phillips, Garrett Christopher Muse, and Dalton James Muse; brothers and sister: Paul E. (Norma Jean) Lay, Jerry B. (Darlene) Lay, Linda Gail (Ray) Austin, and David M. (Teresa) Lay; nieces and nephews: Mary Alice Lay, Jason Lay, Eric Lay, Anastasia Crowe, Melinda Duncan, Amy Jeffers, Houston Gibson, Makayla Gibson, and Kendrick Gibson; in-laws: Rena Gibson, Kenny Gibson, and Bobby Gibson, Jr.; special friends: Greg Woodward, Dustin Lloyd, and co-workers at Great Dane Trailers; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted September 13, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home. Graveside service was conducted September 14, at Adkins Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.