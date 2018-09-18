Jerry Lynn Morgan, 65, of Oneida, passed away September 8, 2018, at his home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Lola Phillips, Morgan; and two infant sisters.

He was of the Baptist Faith, and loved his family and going to church.

He is survived by his brother, Ronnie (Ann) Morgan of Huntsville; nephews and niece: Brian, Bradley, and Tabetha; great- nieces and nephew: Victoria, Alexis, and Eugene; special friends: Shirley and Phillip King, Debbie Harness, Lynn Chitwood, and Sandy Nelson.

His wish was cremation.