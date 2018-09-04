Oneida out-shot Scott High 9-2 in the first half of last week’s non-district matchup at Jane Terry Hoffman Field, which helped the Lady Indians earn a 2-0 halftime lead before a second half that was played much closer. The Lady Indians out-shot the Lady Highlanders just 6-5 in the second half, as neither team scored.

“We were touch and go in the first half,” Oneida coach Phil Newport said. “I thought we had some good looks that were just a little off but we made their keeper work. I think we are getting better on offense. Obviously we have done well on defense too, but we are mixing players in both areas trying to find the spot where each of the kids plays the most effectively.”

Newport said he knew the game would be a close one — “I think they have a good club,” he said of Scott High — and said his team has “been a little surprising” with their work ethic.

“They are working pretty hard in this heat and we are gaining depth by calling on some players that are growing into roles,” Newport said. “It’s good to have (Cydney) White back, which has given us some experience and fresh legs to use. I am interested in how we play in our district going forward. I want our kids to stay hungry.”

Oneida will be back in action tonight (Thursday) with a visit from Clinton. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.