Patsy Ann Dobbs Hayes, 67, of Oneida, passed away August 28, 2018, at her home.

Born in Scott County, March 5, 1951, she was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Joyce and Anna Lee Jeffers Dobbs; brother, Larry Dobbs; and sister, Lucille Adkins.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Darrel Edward Hayes of Oneida; children: Lavone Hobbs, Darrel Edward Hayes, Jr., Kevin Hayes, Jason Hayes, Brandie Hayes, and Alan Hayes; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, brothers, Donald Gary Dobbs, and Alan Dobbs; sisters, Peggy Duncan and Sarah Cross; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

A private celebration of life was conducted August 31, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida.