Marolyn Muse Brown, 70, of Arcadia, Florida, passed away August 29, 2018, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Sebring, Florida.

Born in Arcadia, Florida, February 21, 1948, she was preceded in death by husbands, Ronnie L. Muse Sr., and David L. Brown; infant daughter, Susan Lynn Muse; and parents, Clyde and Neresia Johnson.

She worked at Whites Dry Cleaning for almost 30 years before retiring; enjoyed fishing and her work, but most of all spending time with her loving family.

She is survived by her son Ronnie L. (Jayne) Muse Jr. of Wauchula, Fla.; daughter, Carla D. Writesel of Montgomery, Ala.; seven grandchildren, brother, Jerry Hill of Arcadia, Fla.; sisters, Carolyn Rachel of Enterprise, Ala., and Virginia Billings of LaBelle, Fla.; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted September 1, in the chapel of Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home in Arcadia, Fla., with Rev. Lester Rachel officiating. Interment followed at Oakridge Cemetery.

Obituary provided courtesy of Four Oaks Funeral Home of Huntsville and Oneida.