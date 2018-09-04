Donna Jean Bowling Whaley, 62, of Oneida, passed away Saturday, September 1, 2018, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born September 27, 1955, she was preceded in death by her father, Lora Bowling.

She was a member of Black Oak Baptist Church, where she enjoyed singing and teaching children in Sunday school.

She is survived by her husband, Lon Whaley, Jr. of Oneida; daughter, Lori Ann Stewart (Robby) Dickenson; son, Daniel Whaley; grandchildren: Hunter, Auton and Ava Whaley, Dalton Newport, and Austin Davis; mother, Harriet Bowling; brothers: Darrell Bowling, Scott (Pamela) Bowling, and Devin (Julie) Bowling; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted September 4, at Black Oak Baptist Church with Bro. Kyle Keeton and Bro. Crestin Burke officiating. Music was provided by Black Oak Baptist Church choir. Entombed was to have been conducted at 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 5, at Carson Memorial Mausoleum.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida.