Two Oneida women are facing misdemeanor theft charges after allegedly swiping drinks from the Lee's Food Mart at Coopertown.

Shaun Tina Marie Slaven, 35, and Nicole Slaven, 35, both of Slaven Lane, were arrested following a brief investigation Wednesday (August 22).

According to arrest warrants filed by Oneida Police Department Agent Bill Miller, the two entered the convenience store, located at the intersection of Eli Lane and West 3rd Avenue, shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday and selected drinks, placing them in a purse and exiting the store without paying for them.

The warrant stated that the theft was captured on surveillance video.

While the drinks were valued only at a few dollars, Tennessee law does not differentiate between thefts of a very small amount and thefts of several hundred dollars. Theft of items in excess of $1,000 in value results in felony charges.