CROSSVILLE — For almost a quarter and a half, Scott High looked poised to spring an upset here Friday, taking an early lead over Stone Memorial. But when the momentum shifted to the Panthers, things were never quite the same, as Stone reeled off 28 straight points en route to a 28-13 win over the Highlanders.

Scott High scored on its first drive, a six-play, 64-yard drive that culminated in an Alex Rector-to-Mason Owens touchdown, the first of two times the junior-senior duo hooked up on the night. The Highlanders then put together a lengthy drive and threatened to take a two-touchdown lead before things flipped.

First, Stone Memorial got a defensive stop near its own goal line. Then, even though the Panthers were unable to move the ball, they turned an interception into a 10-play, 57-yard touchdown drive, recovered an onside kick and hit a big play for another touchdown on the next snap to take a 14-6 lead and seize control for good. Stone would score again before the end of the first half to take a 21-6 lead to the locker room.

“They’re certainly a good enough team that if you help them a few plays it’ll start going downhill pretty quick,” Highlanders head coach Josh Terry said. “We had a few things we could’ve done better but the bottom line is they won because they were better tonight.”

