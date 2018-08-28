GATLINBURG — The Highlanders spent the first half of Friday’s game against Oneida shooting themselves in the foot. They spent the second half chasing Bryson Buttram.

Oneida turned a 14-7 first half lead that was primarily due to Gatlinburg-Pittman’s unforced errors into a 33-14 win that was largely due to a dominant second half that saw the Indians control the line of scrimmage on either side of the ball.

“I’m excited for our kids tonight,” Oneida head coach Tony Lambert said. “Our offensive line and defensive line won the line of scrimmage tonight, and I can’t tell you how proud I am of them.”

For a second straight game, Oneida rushed for more than 300 yards, finishing with 319 and a whopping 9.4 yards-per-carry average. But it didn’t appear that would be the case in the first half, when Gatlinburg limited the Indians to 60 rushing yards.

