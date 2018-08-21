Sandra Kay Boyatt Crabtree, 68, of Oneida, passed away August 17, 2018, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville.

Born in Scott County, October 11, 1949, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Crabtree; parents, Boyce and Laura Miller Boyatt; special friend, Jenny Billings; special daughter, Miki Posey; sisters, Christine Chambers and Charlene Ellis; and brother, Royce Boyatt.

She was a member of Black Oak Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughters: Julie (Anthony) Barnes, Laura Crabtree, Allison (Jeremiah) Garrett, and Ashley (Dusty) Lewallen; special daughter, Carli Posey; grandchildren: Josey, Kaitlyn, Jade, Abigail, Caroline, Elijah, Brianna, Lydia, Ada, Jacoby, Ethan, Ruger, Remington, Donavan, Shelby, Jersey, Skylar and Aija; siblings: Euladean (Benny) Carson, Dale (Karen) Boyatt, Deffis (Sharon) Boyatt, Steve Boyatt, and Wayne Boyatt; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted August 21, at Black Oak Baptist Church with Bro. Kyle Keeton and Bro. Bradley Kidd officiating. Music was provided by Lori Marcum. Graveside service was to have been conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 22, at Miller Family Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.