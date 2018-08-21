Preslei Mae Bowling was crowned Little Miss Fairest of the Fair at the Scott County Fair Monday evening, as the second of five pageants was conducted at the Stanley Street fairgrounds in Oneida.

The seven-year-old daughter of Thomas and Casey Bowling of Huntsville, Preslei Bowling is a second grade student at Oneida Elementary School. She was sponsored by BT Belting. She was crowned winner from an abbreviated field of 10 candidates as Western wear returned as the theme of the pageant for the first time in several years.

First runner-up at Monday's pageant was Alexis Pierce, the eight-year-old daughter of Amy Pierce and Michael Montgomery. She is a third grade student at Burchfield Elementary School and was sponsored by Montgomery Plumbing.

The second runner-up was Jayden Gray, the seven-year-old daughter of Tim and NaRicka Gray of Helenwood. She is a second grade student at Oneida Elementary School and was sponsored by Perfecting Beauty.

The field of 10 candidates was trimmed to five finalists by the judges. Others in the Top 5 included Brylee Rector and Zoie Terry.

Rector is the nine-year-old daughter of Seth and Tristin Rector of Huntsville, and a fourth grade student at Oneida Elementary School.

Terry is the seven-year-old daughter of Chance Terry and Jessica Terry, and a second grade student at Burchfield Elementary School.

Other girls competing in Monday's pageant included Brailey Goodman, the nine-year-old daughter of Kayla Washam and Dustin and Hailey Goodman; Tynleigh Jeffers, the seven-year-old daughter of Logan and Chelsey Jeffers of Oneida; Kendra Newport, the seven-year-old daughter of Kenny Newport and Brenda Harness; Jayda Rogers, the nine-year-old daughter of Chris and Kayla Rogers of Winfield; and Bailey Yancey, the eight-year-old daughter of Cody and Savanna Yancey of Helenwood.

The pageants were to have resumed Tuesday, with the Miss Pre-Teen Fairest of the Fair pageant. The Miss Teen pageant is scheduled for tonight (Thursday) at 7 p.m., and the Miss Scott County Fairest of the Fair pageant will cap the festivities at 8 p.m. Saturday evening.