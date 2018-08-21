Hazel Lucille Terry Carson, 95, of Oneida, passed away August 18, 2018, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born August 5, 1923, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andy Carson; son, Richard Carson; daughter, Phyllis Weeks; and parents, Cullem and Prenta Chambers Terry.

She was a member Tunnel Hill Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, Donald (Louise) Jeffers; 14 grandchildren; numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren, one sister; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted August 20, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Dean Barnes officiating. Interment followed at Carson Memorial Park.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.