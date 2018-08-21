Claudene Laxton, 59, of Helenwood, passed away August 12, 2018, at Huntsville Manor Nursing and Rehab Facility in Huntsville.

Born January 28, 1959, she was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Dorothy West Laxton; and brother, Robert Laxton.

She is survived by her sister, Wilda (Onis) Goodman of Helenwood; niece and nephew, Nichole (Logan) Knight of Powell, and Jeff (Donna) Goodman of Helenwood; great- niece and nephew, Jacey and Jaden, both of Helenwood; Allen Autry of Oneida; the Autry family; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted August 14, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Goodman and Bro. Billy Lowe officiating. Music was provided by Witnesses for Jesus, Logan Pike, and Jacey Goodman. Graveside service was conducted August 15, at Pike Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.