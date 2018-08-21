Charlee Burke, the four-year-old daughter of Dustin Burke and Gracie Burke, was crowned Little Miss Junior Fairest of the Fair as the annual Scott County Fair got underway on Saturday.

The Oneida Elementary School pre-kindergarten student was crowned from a field of 22 contestants at the pageant. She was sponsored by Gotta Dance Studio.

The field of 22 was trimmed first to 10, then to five, before Burke was crowned the winner.

First runner-up at Saturday’s Little Miss Junior pageant was Kaitlyn Russ, the six-year-old daughter of Travis and Tammy Russ of Helenwood. She is a first grade student at Robbins Elementary School and was sponsored by Cecil Guttering & Installation.

Second runner-up was Chloe Lay, the five-year-old daughter of Corey Lay and Whitney Carson. She is a student at Oneida Elementary School and was sponsored by Lumber King.

Also making the final cut of five were Harley Cross and Makenna Ellis.

Cross is the five-year-old daughter of Justin and Natalie Cross of Oneida, and a kindergarten student at Huntsville Elementary School.

Ellis is the six-year-old daughter of Matt and Michelle Ellis of Oneida, and a first grade student at Huntsville Elementary School.

Among those making the first cut of 10 were:

Dessie Byrd, the five-year-old daughter of Kris and Whitney Byrd of Oneida;

Carly Byrge, the four-year-old daughter of Matt and Brandy Byrge of Helenwood;

Emily Capps, the six-year-old daughter of Jeremy and Melissa Capps of Oneida;

Lauren Sharp, the five-year-old daughter of Nick Sharp and Chasity Coffey of Oneida; and,

Arionna Terry, the four-year-old daughter of Chance Terry and Jessica Terry of Oneida.

Although the fair wasn’t to begin in full swing until Tuesday, Saturday’s pageant was the first of five that were to have been held over the course of eight days.

The second of five pageants, Little Miss Fairest of the Fair, was held on Tuesday, with seven-year-old Preslei Bowling crowned the winner from a field of 10 contestants. She is the daughter of Thomas and Casey Bowling of Huntsville.

The fair was to have gotten underway in full force on Tuesday, with the start of amusement rides and the opening of the midway. The Miss Pre-Teen pageant was scheduled for Tuesday evening, with the Miss Teen pageant set for today (Thursday) at 7 p.m. and the Miss Scott County Fairest of the Fair pageant slated for Saturday at 8 p.m. as the fair concludes.