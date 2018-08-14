The annual Scott County Fair is scheduled to get underway at the Stanley Street Fairgrounds in Oneida, with the first of five pageants slated for Saturday and amusement rides beginning Tuesday.

The Little Miss Junior Fairest of the Fair pageant will kick things off at 7 p.m. Saturday. On Monday, the second of five pageants — the Little Miss Fairest of the Fair — will be held. By that point, James Gang — the amusement company once again contracted to provide amusement rides for the fair — will have its equipment on site, but rides will not actually begin until Tuesday.

The Miss Pre-Teen Fairest of the Fair will be held on Tuesday, followed by the Miss Teen Fairest of the Fair on Thursday, August 23. The final pageant, the Miss Scott County Fairest of the Fair, will be held on Saturday, August 25 to conclude the fair.

The gate price is $4 for adults and kids older than 12. Younger kids are admitted for $1, and kids five and under are free.

Hand stamp prices are $15 Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week, as well as on Friday before 5 p.m. Friday night's hand stamp price will increase to $18, which will also be the hand stamp price on August 25, the final night of the fair.

A total of 77 girls between the ages of four and 20 will participate in the five pageants. The most crowded pageant field will be the youngest, the Little Miss Junior category, which will kick things off on Saturday. A total of 22 girls will participate in the pageant. Monday's Little Miss pageant will feature 10 contestants, while a total of 16 will vie for the title of Miss Pre-Teen on Tuesday. There will be 17 contestants in the running for Miss Teen on August 23, and 12 will compete for the title of Miss Scott County on August 25.