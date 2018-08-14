Junior Garrett, 86, of Robbins, passed away August 12, 2018.

Born in Fentress County, October 16, 1931, he was preceded in death by his parents, Oral and Nola Shoemaker Garrett; step-father, Marshall Garrett; brother, Oscar Garrett; infant sister, Roxy Garrett; and brother-in-law, Norma Lilly;

He was a member of Low Gap Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jane Todd Garrett of Robbins; daughter, Angela “Terri” (Harris) Keeton; sons, Theodore “Teddy” (Shenna) Garrett, and Timothy “Tim” (Sandra) Garrett; grandchildren: Jatolia McDowell, Tressa Walker, Wesley Garrett, Gage Garrett, and Theo Garrett; great-grandchildren: Kendyl, Taite, Elli and Cannon; special niece, Angie York; sister, Marie Lilly; brother, Marrian (Pansy) Garret; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday, August 19, from 1 p.m. until time of memorial service at 3 p.m., in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Smithers officiating. His request was cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.