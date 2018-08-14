Jimmy L. Owens, Sr., 79, of Helenwood, passed away August 6, 2018, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born in the Smokey Junction community September 15, 1938, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Jaxson Owens; parents, Walter and Pearl Cross Owens; and siblings, Marilyn Chadwick and Harry Owens.

He recently accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marva Jean Byrd Owens of Helenwood; children: Carla (Phillip) Russellburg, Charlotte Alford, and Jimmy (Jessica) Owens, Jr.; grandchildren: Christy Dowell, Casey Russellburg, Brandie Wright, Chase Alford, Tyler Owens, James Owens, Ranny Owens, Logan Chambers, and Jordan Chambers; great-grandchildren: Brody, Roland, Rosalie, Marshall, Jordyn, Brextyn, Jocelyn, Kaden, and Michael; brothers: Bobby (Sharlene) Owens and Larry (Joyce) Owens; in-laws: Anne Byrd, Deane Phillips, Carol Burgess, Rebeeca Byrd, and Glen Byrd; special neighbors, Adam and Kasey Hale and family; and many other relatives and friends.

Masonic service and funeral service were conducted August 8, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Chris Sewell officiating. Graveside service was conducted August 9, at Cooper Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.