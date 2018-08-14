Charles Edward Woods, 77, of Oneida, passed away August, 7, 2018, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville.

Born April 24, 1941, he was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Bonita Woods; sister, Jean Carver; and father- and mother-in-law, Junior and Eva Litton.

He was a member of First Baptist Church-Oneida and was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He earned his bachelor’s degree from East Tennessee State University and his law degree from the University of Tennessee law school. He was a retired attorney for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and during his tenure there, he assisted in purchasing the land for the Big South Fork National River and Recreational Area.

He is survived by his wife, Penny Woods of Oneida; son, Jeff (Jen) Woods; two grandsons, sister, Polly (Joel) Townsend; brother, Robert Woods; and several nephews, nieces, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted August 10, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Phillip Kazee officiating. Music was provided by First Baptist Church choir. Graveside service was conducted August 11,at Litton Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.