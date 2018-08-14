Autho “Bo” Foster, 88, of Oneida, passed away August 11, 2018, at Oneida Nursing and Rehab Center in Oneida.

Born in Scott County, August 27, 1929, he was preceded in death by his parents, Elzie and Letha Thomas Foster; brothers, Arnold Foster and Robert Harold (Bob) Foster; and grandparents: Ephraim and Margaret Boyatt Foster and John and Emily Chambers Thomas.

He served as a medic in the Air Force during the Korean War, and following an honorable discharge, he moved to Ohio and ran several successful businesses. When he retired, he returned to his ‘beloved’ Oneida. He was an active member and former president of the VFW, and dearly loved his fellow veterans. He and his wife dedicated their life to the Veterans Administration.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Hall Foster of Oneida; son, Douglas Foster of Tampa, Fla.; daughter, Sharon Monty of Dayton, Ohio; grandson, Dustin White of Columbus, Ohio; nephews, Bryon (Jimmie) Foster of Oneida, and Robert (Rachel) Foster; brother, Elzie (Jean) Foster, Jr.; sisters, Ruth Malloy and Doreen Slaven, both of Ohio; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted August 14, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Christopher Sewell officiating. Interment followed at Grave Hill Cemetery with full military honors conducted by American Legion Post #136 of Oneida.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.