Bobbie Sue Hicks - Terry Brown, 53, formerly of Scott County, Tennessee, passed away June 6, 2018, in Richmond, Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her son, Dustin W. Terry; grandson, Landon C. Terry; father, Lawrence Hicks; brother, Keith W. Hicks; sister, Deborah R. Dunn; grandparents, and nieces, LaCheasia and Joannie Hicks.

She is survived by husband, Craig Brown of Richmond, Va.; son, Robert (Robi) W. Terry of Oneida; grandson, Caden W. Terry of Oneida; mother, Chrystal C. Hicks and step-father, Gary Olinger of Winfield; brothers: David Hicks of Winfield, Kevin (Vanessa) Hicks and Steve (Angel) Hicks, both of Oneida, and Donald Hicks of Whitley City, Ky.; sisters, Sandra Kay (Tim) Sharpe of Oneida, and Sherrie Corder of Fla.; and numerous nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted June 16, at Bliley Funeral Home in Richmond, Va. Her wish was cremation.

Obituary provided courtesy of Jones & Son Funeral Home and West-Murley Funeral Home.