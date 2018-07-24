HUNTSVILLE — An Oneida man who beat his girlfriend with a metal pipe and strangled her during a domestic dispute in June 2017 has been convicted of aggravated assault.

Teddy Lewis Jr., 49, was found guilty of two counts of aggravated assault by a Scott County jury on Thursday.

The charges stemmed from a June 26, 2017 domestic assault incident at Lewis’s Natasha Lane home in Oneida. Authorities said he struck his girlfriend repeatedly with a metal pipe before holding it to her throat and choking her, nearly causing her to lose consciousness.

After the victim managed to break free and ran to a friend’s house to phone authorities, Lewis fled into a wooded area. He was eventually found by law enforcement officers about a quarter of a mile away from the home, and struggled with officers as they attempted to take him into arrest.

Following his conviction on Thursday, Scott County Criminal Court Judge Shayne Sexton ordered that Lewis remain in the custody of the Scott County Sheriff’s Department while he awaits sentencing. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 27.

The case was prosecuted by assistant district attorneys Christy Smith and Tom Barclay.