Parents who want to enroll their children in Scott County's AYSO program for the upcoming youth soccer season received welcome news recently: this year's registration has been discounted to just $10 per player.

While the cost of registration is set by the national AYSO organization, a local donor has provided a scholarship to AYSO Region 385, in honor of its 35th anniversary in Scott County, that discounts each registration to $10. Typically, the registration fee is $35.

Because the registration fee is being discounted, however, parents cannot pay online. Region coordinator Shannara Harness stressed that parents must register online — by visiting ayso385.org — but must pay in person at one of two upcoming registration days, which will be at the Boys & Girls Club in Oneida on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and again on Wednesday, Aug. 1, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Players who need uniforms will still be required to purchase those. The uniform cost is $25.

Harness said about 200 kids participated in AYSO last year, and league officials hope that number will increase this year so that travel will be reduced among younger age groups.

The first games are scheduled for Aug. 25, with a 12-game season expected for U10 and younger.

Most games are played at Bear Creek, except U12 games will be played at Roane State in Huntsville.