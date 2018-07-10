Danny Ray “Zeke” Lowe, 60, of the Smokey Creek community, passed away July 5, 2018, at Huntsville Manor Nursing & Rehab Facility in Huntsville.

Born in Fairborne, Ohio, September 10, 1957, he was preceded in death by his parents, Edmon and Elsie Mason Lowe; brother, Mark Lowe; and grandparents: Ulysses and Modie McGhee and Hiter and Nerva Lowe.

He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.

He is survived by his children: Jessica Botts, Edmon Ray Lowe, and China Lowe; parents, Edmon and Elsie Mason Lowe of the Smokey Creek community; grandchildren: Katlynn Botts, Chancery Botts, Marley Alyia Lowe, Skyla Ann Villarreal, Kendall Mae Villarreal, and Kayden Terry; brothers and sisters: Robbie L. (Susan) Lowe of Helenwood, Diane (Ricky) Massengale of the Straight Fork community, David (Donna) Lowe and Sandra Kay Pryor, both of the Smokey Junction community, Jerry Lowe of Knoxville, and Pam Pergram of Huntsville; special friends: Danny Smith and David and Vicky Lowe; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted July 8, at Antioch Baptist Church with Bro. Carlie Duncan, Bro. Ricky Massengale, and Bro. David Lowe officiating. Music was provided by Antioch church choir. Interment followed at Smokey Creek Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.