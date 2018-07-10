Darel Bruce Bridges, 63, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away July 3, 2018, at Wellspring Nursing Home in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Born in Scott County, December 26, 1954, he was preceded in death by his father, Darel Bridges.

He was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his mother, Ethel Thompson Bridges; brothers, Bob (Carol) Bridges and Keith Bridges; uncle, Kenneth Bridges; nieces and nephew: Teresa Bridges, Pattie Bridges, Brittany McCoy, and Brandon McCoy; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted July 2, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home. Interment followed at Chitwood Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.