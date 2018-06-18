Vivian Honeycutt Troxtell, 72, of Helenwood, passed away June 12, 2018, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

Born in the Brimstone community, August 31, 1945, she was preceded by her parents, Rev. George and Louisa Jones Honeycutt; and brothers and sisters: Ethel Goad, Burleen Griffith, Irene Honeycutt, and Chester, Edker, and Arthur Honeycutt.

She loved gardening, traveling, and spending time with her kids and grandkids; and was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her children: Pamela Troxtell, Ronald (Autumn) Troxtell, and Donald (Debra) Troxtell; grandchildren: Angel Troxtell, Jaylynn Troxtell, and Kaden Troxtell; sisters, Kathleen (William) Golden and Lillian Hamby; brother, Lester (Darlene) Honeycutt; and many other relatives and friends.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.