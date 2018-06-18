Mike Phillips, 73, of Oneida, passed away June 12, 2018.

Born in Oneida, November 1, 1944, he was preceded in death by his parents, Leamon and Millie Phillips; three brothers, and three sisters.

He was a member of Tunnel Hill Baptist Church for more than 60 years.

He is survived by his wife, Deane B. Phillips of Oneida; daughter, Shay (Paul) Newport; son, Culley (Pam) Phillips; grandchildren: Zeke, Brandon, Jed, Millie, Wrigley, and chosen grandson, Tyler; brother, Hertis (Terri) Phillips; sister, Veneeda Grimes; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted June 14, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida with Bro Troy Burchfield officiating. Graveside service was conducted June 15, at Hazel Valley Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida.