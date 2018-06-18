Dessie Myrtle Neal Webb, 85, passed away June 12, 2018, at her home.

Born in McCreary County, Kentucky, April 19, 1933, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elzie Webb; son, Stephen Paul Neal; parents, William and Isabell Stephens Neal; sisters: Edna Keeton, Jewell Creekmore, Lora Privitt, Maudie Catherine Wright, and Irene Trammell; and brothers: Everett, Edgar, and Edward Neal.

She is survived by her children: William Preston Brown, Leah (Bob) Fogle, and Kimberly (Steve) Bryant; grandchildren: Brian Brown, Gerald Brown, Shonda Cross, Bobby Fogle, Natasha Fogle, Joebe Neal, Kyle and Madison Neal, and Kasey; great-grandchildren: Brennan, Austin, Hanna, and Martin; special nieces, Sherry (Delbert) Scott and Mae Vahle; and several other nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted June 15, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida with Bro. Gary Griffith officiating. Interment followed at Hazel Valley Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida.