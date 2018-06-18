Addie Luretta Comer, 101, of Oneida, passed away June 14, 2018, at Huntsville Manor Nursing & Rehab Center in Huntsville.

Born February 8, 1917, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Comer; parents, George Flemon and Bertie Silcox Lay; brothers: J.P., J.W., Larry, Earl (Emily), James (Nannie), Eugene (Caroline), and Lloyd George “Bucky” (Margie) Lay; sisters: Geneva Navaro, Eula Lay, and Nancy Collins; and brothers-in-law: Frank Tighe, Joe Navarro, and Nathanel Muse.

She was a long-time member of Five Black Gum Baptist Church and David’s Chapel Baptist Church

She is survived by her sisters: Dorothy Tighe, Phyllis Muse, and Sarah (Gerald) McGinnis; brothers, Hoyle Lay and Amon (Bertha Lou) Lay; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted June 17, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Ben Lay officiating. Music was provided by Five Black Gum Baptist Church choir. Graveside service was conducted June 18, at Lay-Silcox Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.