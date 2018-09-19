78 F
Oneida
Wednesday, September 19, 2018

County to join lawsuit over land payments

IH Staff -
HUNTSVILLE —Scott County will join a class action lawsuit that seeks money owed to the local community by the U.S. government on federal lands...

Tibbals is chair, Slaven chair pro tem of commission

One airlifted, one arrested after alleged assault

TVA rates to go up slightly

Man arrested after call of possible death

Garrett: NYT’s decision was dangerous and unfair

Ben Garrett -
It’s easy to have an opinion. Taking ownership of one’s opinion is much more difficult. Letters to the editor, a staple of newspapers large and small...

Garrett: Missing the spirit of September 11

Garrett: Headed outside? Don’t get ‘quested’!

Oden: Tired of the celebrity bullhorn

Our View: Everyone wins with motel deal

Large gains: What’s behind testing success?

Ben Garrett -
Last month, the Tennessee Department of Education released scores of TN Ready student assessments for the 2017-2018 school year from schools and school districts...

BSFMC’s Leftwich eyes the future

A parent’s worst nightmare

Fall on the Mall: For the kids

The forgotten native fruit of the Cumberlands

Tennessee prepares for first ‘velvet hunt

IH Staff -
Deer hunters who refer to themselves as “meat hunters” rather than “trophy hunters” have a saying: “You can’t eat horns.”  That may be so, but...

Understanding EHD, the disease impacting deer

State seeks information on deer poached in Huntsville

A quick guide to snakes in the Cumberlands

Tennessee’s spring turkey season opens April 1

Paul R. Watson, 72

Jerry L. Morgan, 65

Mark Lay, 54

Nathan D. Chambers, 38

Gene Thomas, 90

