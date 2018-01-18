Independent Herald Teacher of the Month

As part of our commitment to education and newspaper coverage of our students and their schools, the Independent Herald is naming a teacher of the month for recognition as an educator whose commitment to the youth of Scott County truly stands out! Selections are made from nominations that are submitted by parents and coworkers.

At the end of the year, a Teacher of the Year will be selected from among the teachers who received Teacher of the Month recognition. The Teacher of the Year will receive a reward from the Independent Herald.

Please use this form to nominate a local educator who is deserving of Teacher of the Month status! The Teacher of the Month will be featured in the Independent Herald on the second week of each month.

