Scott County’s unemployment rate hit a new all-time record low in April, falling a full percentage point to 3.3 percent.

The Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development released April’s employment figures on Thursday, reporting that 94 of the state’s 95 counties experienced unemployment rate decreases.

With the drop from March’s unemployment rate of 4.3 percent, Scott County surpassed its previous record low of 3.6 percent, which was set exactly one year ago.

Most counties experienced substantial declines to their unemployment rate in April, as is often the case in the spring as the state reconfigures its workforce estimates. Scott County’s decrease of 1.0 percent was tied for the seventh largest decrease among the 94 counties that saw declines in April.

Much of the reason for Scott County’s unemployment rate decrease was a decrease in the estimated local work force, which dropped from 8,710 to 8,640. However, the work force still remains higher than it has been for much of the last year, and is significantly above the low of 7,130 that was set in April 2014 as the nation recovered from economic recession.

An additional 30 Scott Countians found work between March and April, the state’s numbers show, bringing the total of employed Scott Countians to 8,360. That’s the most Scott Countians employed since June 2001, when there were 8,440 at work. And it moved the county closer to its all-time Top 10 months for employment. Rounding out that list, currently, are October 2000 and March 2001, when there were 8,380 Scott Countians working.

Unemployment, meanwhile, dipped to 290 in April — the first time since the recession that there have been fewer than 300 Scott Countians out of work and needing a job. In fact, there have only been four months since records-keeping began in 1973 that the number of Scott Countians looking for a job has been lower. All of those were in that initial year. In May 1973, there were 230 people listed as unemployed in Scott County. In June and July of that same year, there were 260 unemployed.

Among Scott County’s neighboring counties, Fentress County experienced the largest unemployment rate decrease in April, down a full percentage point to 3.1 percent. Pickett County’s jobless rate declined nine-tenths of a point to 3.7 percent. The jobless rate was down eight-tenths of a point in Campbell County, to 3.7 percent, down seven-tenths of a point in Anderson County, to 2.8 percent, and down six-tenths of a point in Morgan County, to 3.3 percent.

The state’s lowest unemployment rate was found in Williamson County, at 1.9 percent, followed by Davidson County at 2.0 percent and Rutherford County at 2.1 percent. Cheatham, Wilson, Moore and Sumner counties each posted jobless rates of 2.2 percent, while the jobless rate was 2.3 percent in Knox County. Rounding out the 10 lowest unemployment rates, at 2.4 percent, were Smith and Hickman counties.

The state’s highest unemployment rate in April was in Clay County, at 5.6 percent. Hancock and Rhea counties followed, at 4.9 percent. Lake County posted a jobless rate of 4.7 percent, followed by Lauderdale County at 4.5 percent. Joblessness was 4.3 percent in Hardeman and Unicoi counties, 4.2 percent in McNairy and Haywood counties, and 4.1 percent in Bledsoe County.

Among major metropolitan areas, Nashville continued to show the way with an unemployment rate of 2.1 percent, followed by Knoxville at 2.6 percent, Chattanooga at 4.8 percent, and Memphis at 3.5 percent.

Scott County’s unemployment rate has now been below 5.0 percent in 18 of the last 20 months, dating back to 2017. Joblessness peaked at 21.7 percent in July 2012, and dropped into single digits in January 2017.