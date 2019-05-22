Tyler Mason had a message last week for citizens who were attempting to help Oneida Police Department identify him.

Police say the McCreary County man was the previously unidentified subject in a surveillance video they posted from an Oneida pawn shop. He is accused of stealing from the pawn shop and is “associated with other thefts here in the county and in McCreary County as well,” according to OPD.

In the video, the man who police say is Mason is seen leaning over a glass display case, examining cell phones. Police said he had already taken a chainsaw from the shop and placed it in his vehicle, then returned to the store to take multiple cell phones.

OPD posted the surveillance video on its page, seeking the help of local citizens to help identify the subject. Later, the department said the suspect was Mason — adding that he was wearing the same blue Aeropostale t-shirt from the video in his own Facebook profile photo.

However, while police said they had learned the suspect’s identity, they did not name him in the Facebook post. Mason, though, later showed up to add comments of his own.

When one man pointed out that the man in the pawn shop surveillance video appeared to be the same person who was suspected of breaking into a Winfield liquor store last month — those surveillance images were also posted on Facebook — Mason responded to the comment by saying, “F***ing rat.”

In a separate comment, a woman tagged one of her friends, saying “Anyone you know?” That prompted Mason to respond with the identical comment.

For its part, OPD responded to Mason’s comment with an animated GIF of a man in an orange prison jumpsuit in a jail cell and the caption, “I’ve made a huge mistake.”

Police confirmed to the Independent Herald that Mason was the person suspected of stealing from the pawn shop, and said he had also been linked to the Stone Cold Liquor theft. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, though he has not yet been taken into custody.

He was actually arrested in McCreary County last week on theft charges, police said, but was released before he was identified as a suspect locally.

Oneida police have harnessed the crowd-sourced power of Facebook to identify unknown suspects through surveillance video in the aftermath of several recent thefts.